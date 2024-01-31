Romgaz reports 3% decline in hydrocarbon production last year

Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (BVB: SNG) reported for last year a preliminary volume of extracted natural gas of 4.79 billion cubic meters - 30.97 million boe (oil equivalent barrels), down 3% compared to the previous year, according to preliminary operational results for 2023.

As regards the electricity, Romgaz produced 13.3% less last year, namely 962.6 GWh.

"In the field of exploitation of hydrocarbon deposits, the biggest challenge of the year 2024 is to maintain the decline in natural gas production below 2.5%, a strategic objective of Romgaz," wrote the representatives of the state company, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

In 2022, the natural gas extracted by Romgaz dropped by 1.8% compared to 2021 to 4.9 billion cubic meters. At that time, electricity production reached 1,110.5 GWh, +73.% y/y.

