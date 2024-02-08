Romanians won around EUR 10 mln in prize-draws in 2023

News from Companies

The total value of the prizes in consumer prize-draws promotions carried out by Romanian companies in 2023 was around EUR 10 mln, according to estimates by Mediapost Hit Mail, the largest consumer promotions organizer in Romania. The total value of last year's promotional campaigns was about 25% higher than in 2022. Apartments, cash prizes, and cars, where the most expensive rewards.

Mediapost Hit Mail has managed at least a quarter of all consumer prize-draws promotions in the country for the past 20 years.

“In a new extensive analysis of promotional prize-draws campaigns run through our company, this time for 2022 and 2023, we studied, among other things, the evolution of the categories of prizes awarded, consumer appetite for contests according to age and gender, and the seasonality of these promotional campaigns. In this way, we obtained a clearer picture of the main success factors of promotional campaigns of this kind,” stated Marian Șeitan, General Manager of Mediapost Hit Mail.

Vouchers, almost half of all prizes awarded in 2023

In 2023, the share of vouchers increased compared to 2022 and continued to dominate the top of the prize draws categories. While in 2022 vouchers accounted for around 44% of the prizes offered by companies, in 2023 their share rose to 47%.

At a considerable distance in terms of prize categories in 2023 were cosmetics (+10%) and electronic products (just under 10%). In 2022, home & garden products (+10%) and cosmetics (+8%) completed the top of the most popular prizes.

Two-room and studio apartments, cash prizes, cars, holiday vouchers, and exotic trips were among the most expensive prizes won last year by Romanians participating in prize draw promotions.

May, the month with the highest value allocated to prizes

29% of the total value of the prizes in the campaigns organized by Mediapost Hit Mail in 2023 was recorded in May, which is also the highest share of the year. May followed the dynamic of 2022, when the value of prizes was 19% of the annual amount.

In fact, the value of the prizes increased every month of 2023 compared to 2022, even in December, when the lowest amount of the year was recorded.

Younger participants won more prizes in 2023 than any other age group

Consumer promotion participants aged 18-39 won 44% of the total prize value in 2023, although their share of total winners was only 35%.

The generation aged 40-55 won 34% of the total prize value, accounting for 33% of the winners, while winners aged 55+ only managed to obtain 22% of the total prize value, although they accounted for 32% of all winners. These shares changed very little in 2023 compared to 2022.

Ladies have won more awards than gentlemen

According to the information in the report, in 2023, around 55% of winners of promotional prize-draws were women, up slightly from 2022, when over 53% of winners were ladies.

The MHM Promo Report 2023 took into account the prize draws promotional campaigns held in 2022 and 2023 at the national level. The study covered the retail, food & beverage, DIY, fuel distribution, fashion, beauty and tourism industries.

About Mediapost Hit Mail

Mediapost Hit Mail SA, the largest integrator of direct marketing services in Romania, is 100% owned by French Post. The company has been present in the local market for 26 years and in 2023 had a turnover of EUR 60mln and over 500 employees, in its 8 branches in Romania and 2 in Bulgaria. Mediapost Hit Mail offers integrated logistics solutions for consumer promotions and e-commerce, solutions for loyalty clubs, as well as multi-channel communication solutions (SMS, WhatsApp, email, call center), marketing databases, geo-marketing, marketing automation, and digital vouchers.

*This is a Press release.