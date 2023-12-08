Most Romanians will spend the winter holidays at home, survey says

Roughly 73% of Romanians will not go on vacation at all this winter, according to a survey carried out by CEC Bank in partnership with the banking comparator FinZoom.ro. Meanwhile, of those who don’t plan to stay at home, about 11.5% will spend their winter vacation in Romania, in mountain resorts, 7.5% will spend time with relatives/in the countryside, over 6% will go on the Romanian coast, and only 2.6% will travel abroad.

Among those who will spend their holidays abroad, about 22% said they would go to Turkey, almost 16% chose Spain, 12.5% - Greece, 10% each will spend the holidays in Bulgaria and Italy, and over 6% plan to go to Egypt. Other holiday destinations include Norway, England and Brazil.

As for how long the vacation will be, over 68% of respondents said they will go on vacation for 3-4 days this year, more than 20% plan a 7-day break, about 8% will go on vacation for 10 days, and only 2% plan a holiday of two weeks.

In terms of budget, roughly 80% said they allocated less than RON 1,000 for the winter vacation, over 11% - between RON 1,000 - 2,000, 6.5% will allocate between RON 2,000 - 4,000, and almost 4% intend to spend more than RON 4,000.

Meanwhile, the personal car remains the favourite means of transport for the Romanians planning to vacation this winter. More than half of respondents said they would travel by car, 23% chose the train, over 15% prefer the bus, and about 8% would take the plane.

The survey was conducted online by the FinZoom financial comparator, at the request of CEC Bank, on a sample of around 1,200 internet users from across the country. 53% of the respondents are employees, 75% live in the city, and over 27% have higher education.

