Romanians buy record amount of state debt under latest Fidelis issue

19 April 2024

Romanians bought state debt, denominated in local currency and euros, amounting to a total of nearly RON 3.2 billion (EUR 640 million) under the latest issue (Fidelis) organized by the Treasury. 

This was some RON 100 million more than the largest such issue in April 2023. 

Romanians bought EUR 384 million worth of bonds denominated in euros (the equivalent of RON 1.9 billion), as the coupons attached were quite high: 4% for the one-year maturity and 5% for the five-year maturity. 

The coupons for local currency were 6% for the one-year maturity (7% for the blood donors) and 6.85% for the three-year maturity.

The bonds issued under the Fidelis scheme are listed at the Bucharest Exchange, unlike those launched under the Tezaur scheme.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

1

