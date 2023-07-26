Tech

Romanians changing mobile phone operators keep opting mainly for RCS & RDS

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians ported 775,108 phone numbers in the first half of the year, 745,595 (96% of the total) being mobile numbers and 29,513 fixed lines numbers, according to data from the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), quoted by Economica.net.

In total, since the launch of portability in 2008, more than 10 million phone numbers have changed operator but not user, 9.4 million being mobile numbers.

In mobile telephony, 745,595 numbers switched to another provider in the first six months of this year.

Most users opted for RCS & RDS network – 464,189 numbers were ported to this network, while Vodafone received 135,022 numbers, Orange – 79,990, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications – 53,633, and Orange Romania Communications 12,758.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Tech

Romanians changing mobile phone operators keep opting mainly for RCS & RDS

26 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanians ported 775,108 phone numbers in the first half of the year, 745,595 (96% of the total) being mobile numbers and 29,513 fixed lines numbers, according to data from the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), quoted by Economica.net.

In total, since the launch of portability in 2008, more than 10 million phone numbers have changed operator but not user, 9.4 million being mobile numbers.

In mobile telephony, 745,595 numbers switched to another provider in the first six months of this year.

Most users opted for RCS & RDS network – 464,189 numbers were ported to this network, while Vodafone received 135,022 numbers, Orange – 79,990, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications – 53,633, and Orange Romania Communications 12,758.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea