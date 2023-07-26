Romanians ported 775,108 phone numbers in the first half of the year, 745,595 (96% of the total) being mobile numbers and 29,513 fixed lines numbers, according to data from the National Authority for Management and Regulation in Communications (ANCOM), quoted by Economica.net.

In total, since the launch of portability in 2008, more than 10 million phone numbers have changed operator but not user, 9.4 million being mobile numbers.

In mobile telephony, 745,595 numbers switched to another provider in the first six months of this year.

Most users opted for RCS & RDS network – 464,189 numbers were ported to this network, while Vodafone received 135,022 numbers, Orange – 79,990, Telekom Romania Mobile Communications – 53,633, and Orange Romania Communications 12,758.

