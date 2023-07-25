Tech

Orange provides best mobile internet performance in Romania, study says

25 July 2023

new study by nPerf has found that Orange provides the best mobile internet performance in Romania. The study, which was conducted between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, looked at a variety of factors, including download speed, upload speed, latency, and 5G connection rates.

Orange came out on top in all of these categories, with an average download speed of 176 Mb/s. This is significantly faster than the second-place provider, Vodafone, which had an average download speed of 59 Mb/s. Orange also had the best upload speed, latency, and 5G connection rate.

The study found that Orange's performance was particularly strong in the areas of download speed and latency. Orange's average download speed was 176 Mb/s, which is more than three times faster than the second-fastest provider. Its latency was also very low, at just 26 ms, and it also ranked the best 5G connection rate of the last two semesters.

"This means that, when a Romanian Internet user performs a test with a 5G compatible device on Orange’s mobile network, there are 41.61% chance the 5G is used for it. The large gap with its competitors might explain the overall good performance of Orange regarding download and upload speed, as 5G offers a much quicker Internet than 4G," the study reads.

Vodafone was the runner-up in the study, followed by Telekom and Digi. Telekom had the best success ratio (94.84%), meaning that its users were more likely to have a successful connection. However, Telekom's download speed was significantly slower than Orange's, at 59 Mb/s.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rostislav_sedlacek/Dreamstime.com)

