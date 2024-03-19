Most Romanians prefer to buy local products, survey finds

In a new survey carried out by INSCOP for News.ro, most respondents say they prefer to buy local products despite their higher price, while about a quarter look at the best price rather than the products’ origin when shopping.

Over 72% of the participants in the INSCOP survey said they prefer to buy Romanian products even if they are more expensive, while 26.3% choose the products with the best price, regardless of whether they are Romanian or foreign. Roughly 1.5% decided not to answer.

Meanwhile, 62.7% of respondents believe Romanian agricultural products are rarer in large commercial networks because they prefer products from abroad. On the other hand, 33.4% say this happens because the local production is too small. The share of non-responses is 3.9% of the total sample.

According to the same survey, most Romanians (76.9%) believe that they must first help themselves in crisis situations and only then turn to the state for support, while 21.5% think that state support should be the first option.

INSCOP Research conducted the opinion poll for News.ro between February 22 and 29 using the CATI method (telephone interviews). A total of 1,100 people aged 18 and over participated in the survey.

