Romanians turn more selective when buying “green” cars

22 January 2024

The sales of automobiles with full electric, plug-in hybrid and full hybrid engines increased by 25.9% y/y and reached a market share of 24.4% – 2.7 percentage points more compared to 2022, Economica.net reported.

In the previous year, the sales of such “green” cars had surged by 83.6% y/y and gained 6.2pp in terms of market share.

Furthermore, while the sales of “all-electric” cars had driven growth in 2022, one year later, the Romanians’ interest was increasingly moving towards more practical plug-in hybrid models.

The sales of plug-in hybrid models, such as Ford Kuga, posted the highest advance among the three sub-categories in 2023: +25.9% y/y. In 2022, the most dynamic segment, with a +83.6% y/y growth, was that of the all-electric cars, such as Dacia Spring.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

