Society

Over a third of Romanians fear rising prices due to war in Ukraine - poll

04 October 2023

The increase in prices and cost of living is the Romanians’ biggest fear regarding the war in neighbouring Ukraine. More than a third (37.9%) of the respondents to a recent INSCOP poll conducted for News.ro said this is their main worry. However, the percentage is lower than in March, when 44.3% had this concern.

The possibility of Russia attacking NATO member countries comes in second place, with a share of 30% of respondents. The figure is higher than in March when it stood at 27.6%. 

Those who fear an increase in the number of refugees represent 7.5%, down from 11.5% in March. 

Meanwhile, 20.3% said they have no concerns about the war in Ukraine (compared to 14.2% in March 2023). 4.3% declined to answer.

Almost half of Romanians (49.2%) believe that Russia is to blame for starting the war in Ukraine, the same poll revealed. 16.6% pointed to the US, 7% - Ukraine, 5.2% - NATO, and 2.6% - the EU.

As for who will win the war, 39.4% believe that Ukraine will be the winner, and 29.6% think Russia will claim the victory.

Meanwhile, 64% of those surveyed say that the solution to stop the war is for Russia to withdraw and return the occupied territories to Ukraine. Slightly over 24% say Ukraine should make certain concessions to Russia.

The opinion poll was carried out by INSCOP Research on behalf of News.ro between September 15 and 22, on a sample of 1,550 people.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tero Vesalainen/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
1

