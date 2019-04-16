Some 84% of Romanians spend Easter holiday at home

Over 84% of Romanians say they will not leave their homes on Easter, and three-quarters of them decided that they would spend May 1 at home as well, according to a survey conducted between March 28 and April 9, on a nationally representative sample of 1,588 respondents.

Compared to last year, the number of those who prefer to spend May 1 at home has risen by more than 20 percentage points, the press release said, according to local News.ro.

At the same time, almost a quarter of Romanians reduced the budget spent on Easter holidays, but half said they would spend the same amount as last year.

"One of the possible reasons why Romanians decided to stay at home for the holidays could be the higher prices for accommodation. Some 40% of respondents said they noticed this and say that prices have risen compared to last year,” the press release said.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)