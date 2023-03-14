Romanians make RON 4.3 mln donations through Galantom.ro in 2022

Romanians made donations worth more than RON 4.36 million (some EUR 880,000) through the peer-to-peer fundraising platform Galantom.ro in 2022, according to the official report. The figure is 4% higher than the one registered the previous year.

Last year, 472 projects implemented by 230 non-profit organizations were supported with donations on Galantom.ro. A total of 29,977 donations were made, most of which went to health projects, and the biggest was RON 33,000.

Health received 28% of the total 29,977 donations made on the platform in 2022, followed by education with a share of 22%, and human rights and social inclusion with 18%. At the same time, support for humanitarian aid projects continued to grow, with a 50% increase in donations and a 116% increase in the value of donations.

The most popular fundraising tool on Galantom.ro remained birthday giving, ensuring 41% of the total amount raised, while participation in sporting events on behalf of a cause ranked second, with 23% of the total value of donations. Other tools used by fundraisers were Dar Galantom and Santa Claus Galantom, according to the press release.

Hope and Homes for Children Romania, Magic Association, and HOSPICE Casa Speranței attracted the most money on Galantom.ro in 2022.

Swimming star David Popovici raised the largest amount last year through Galantom, namely RON 218,455 from nearly 3,000 donations, on behalf of Hope and Homes for Children. He donated his helmet and goggles by drawing lots to a donor, with the aim of helping Florentina Filipovici, world rowing vice-champion, and her three children to build a house.

“After a very challenging year in 2021, when donations on the platform saw a considerable drop, we are happy that in 2022 we were back on the rise, even if we are talking about a slight increase of 4%. […] 2023 is doubly important for us, as we are working on launching two online donation tools that will help digitalize fundraising for non-profit organizations in Romania. We are talking about two solutions that help organizations receive donations by card: one through online payment on the organization’s website and the other through POS,” said Andrei Chirtoc, co-founder of OneKind Association and Project Manager Galantom.ro.

The Galantom platform, developed by OneKind Association and the People for Sport Association, was launched in 2013. Since then, it has raised over RON 25 million, 190,000 donations, over 17,500 fundraising pages, and 478 NGOs that have benefited from the support of good people.

