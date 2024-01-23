Healthcare

Romanians able to buy antibiotics without prescription for two-day treatment only

23 January 2024

People in Romania looking to buy antibiotics will only be able to do so for a two-day treatment, according to the Ministry of Health. 

Authorities in Romania are trying to limit the excessive use of antibiotic medication in the country. 

“Antibiotics will be given based on a prescription that is retained at the pharmacy. Only in emergency situations can certain antibiotics covering a 48-hour dose be dispensed without a prescription, based on a statement. Antibiotics for children (syrups, pediatric formulas) will be dispensed by the pharmacy in the smallest available packaging that can cover the necessary emergency dose," the ministry said.

"To limit the dispensing of antibiotics without a prescription, the Ministry of Health has reduced the term for emergency situations from 72 to 48 hours. Dispensing of the emergency dose must be followed by the patient's subsequent visit to a doctor for consultation and obtaining a prescription adapted to their condition," it added.

Romania ranks first in Europe in antibiotic consumption, with over 25 doses administered daily per 1,000 inhabitants, at the same level as ten years ago, according to a study published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. The ECDC said that the situation in Romania and Bulgaria is even more worrying because antibiotic consumption occurs mostly in the community, not in hospitals.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Chormail | Dreamstime.com)

