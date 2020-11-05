Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:52
Social
Dozens of Romanian seasonal workers transported to Austria by train
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special train with about 80 Romanian seasonal workers aboard departed from Timisoara, in western Romania, on Sunday evening. The train’s destination is Austria, where the Romanians will care for the elderly.

The train will cross Hungary but will have no stops until Vienna. It is composed of five wagons of Romania’s state railway carrier CFR and five of the Austrian transport company OBB, local Digi24 reported.

The approximately 80 Romanians who left for Austria on Sunday gathered at the North Train Station in Timisoara. They respected the social distancing rules and had to pass through an epidemiological triage before accessing the platform.

Special measures have also been taken inside the train, which, although it has 300-350 seats, it only transports 80 people. Plus, the passengers are required to wear masks and gloves during the trip.

As soon as they arrive in Vienna, the Romanians will be tested for coronavirus. If the result comes back negative, then the families hosting them can come to pick them up. Those who test positive, however, will be placed under quarantine.

Transport minister Lucian Bode told Digi24 that other such transport could be organized in the future, depending on requests.

Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers have been flying to Germany and the UK, with charter flights, to work in agriculture. The first such flights, which took place just before Orthodox Easter, triggered a scandal in Romania as the social distancing measures were not observed by the around 2,000 people who gathered at the Cluj-Napoca international airport to fly to Germany.

At the end of April, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that about 200 Romanian workers at a slaughterhouse in Germany were infected with COVID-19 and were placed under quarantine. On Monday, May 11, Digi24 reported that another 80 Romanians working at a slaughterhouse in Germany tested positive for coronavirus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Daniela Simona Temneanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Mon, 05/11/2020 - 11:52
Social
Dozens of Romanian seasonal workers transported to Austria by train
11 May 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A special train with about 80 Romanian seasonal workers aboard departed from Timisoara, in western Romania, on Sunday evening. The train’s destination is Austria, where the Romanians will care for the elderly.

The train will cross Hungary but will have no stops until Vienna. It is composed of five wagons of Romania’s state railway carrier CFR and five of the Austrian transport company OBB, local Digi24 reported.

The approximately 80 Romanians who left for Austria on Sunday gathered at the North Train Station in Timisoara. They respected the social distancing rules and had to pass through an epidemiological triage before accessing the platform.

Special measures have also been taken inside the train, which, although it has 300-350 seats, it only transports 80 people. Plus, the passengers are required to wear masks and gloves during the trip.

As soon as they arrive in Vienna, the Romanians will be tested for coronavirus. If the result comes back negative, then the families hosting them can come to pick them up. Those who test positive, however, will be placed under quarantine.

Transport minister Lucian Bode told Digi24 that other such transport could be organized in the future, depending on requests.

Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers have been flying to Germany and the UK, with charter flights, to work in agriculture. The first such flights, which took place just before Orthodox Easter, triggered a scandal in Romania as the social distancing measures were not observed by the around 2,000 people who gathered at the Cluj-Napoca international airport to fly to Germany.

At the end of April, the Romanian Foreign Ministry announced that about 200 Romanian workers at a slaughterhouse in Germany were infected with COVID-19 and were placed under quarantine. On Monday, May 11, Digi24 reported that another 80 Romanians working at a slaughterhouse in Germany tested positive for coronavirus.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Daniela Simona Temneanu/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 May 2020
Social
Romania makes progress on the suspended railway line that will link Bucharest to its biggest airport
08 May 2020
Social
Ryanair resumes flights from Bucharest to London on May 15
08 May 2020
Business
Watch collection worth over EUR 2 mln on sale at online auction in Romania
08 May 2020
Business
Large hotel operator in Romania prepares to reopen after COVID-19 lockdown: Clients will have the option to clean their rooms
08 May 2020
Social
Bucharest City Hall wants to pay residents who volunteer to get tested for COVID-19
06 May 2020
Social
Record fines issued by Romanian authorities during COVID-19 state of emergency are unconstitutional
06 May 2020
Social
Luxury food: First cherries reach Romanian markets at EUR 30 a kilo
05 May 2020
Business
Romania prepares to open hotels but not restaurants on May 15