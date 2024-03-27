Romanian women’s handball teams face off in European League Final Four tournament

Gloria Bistrita and Dunarea Braila will face each other in the EHF European League Final Four for women's handball, according to the draw that took place on Tuesday. This means that Romania will have a representative in the final of the competition.

The Final Four tournament will take place on May 11-12, in Graz, Austria. France’s Neptunes Nantes and Norway’s Storhamar will meet in the other game.

Three of the four participating teams, namely Gloria, Dunarea Braila, and Storhamar, have the chance to win their first title in the EHF European League, according to Euronews Romania.

In the quarterfinals, Dunarea Braila defeated the Croatian team RK Podravka Vegeta Koprivnica. On the other side, Gloria Bistrita, coached by Florentin Pera, defeated the Hungarian team Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC, with scores of 32-30 in the first leg and 27-25 in the return leg.

Romania’s Gloria Bistrita is the only undefeated team in this edition of the competition, while Dunarea Braila has lost only one match out of the 12 played, coming from the preliminaries.

Romania could also have a team in the Women's Handball Champions League Final Four. CSM Bucharest has qualified for the quarterfinals of the competition, where it will face France’s Metz team.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: FRH - Federația Română de Handbal on Facebook)