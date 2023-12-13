Environment

Emotions: Romanian wildlife photographer Rareș Beșliu launches 300-page photobook

13 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian wildlife photographer Rareș Beșliu released a new photobook dedicated to species from all over the world, from the birds of the Danube Delta and the bears of the Carpathians to the puffins of the Faroes, the flamingos of Cuba, the squirrels of Canada, and the polar bears of the North Pole. Titled Emoții/Emotions, the 300-page book includes 151 photographs taken in the past four years.

Most of the images are accompanied by bilingual texts (Romanian and English), stories from memories or imagination, legends, poems or songs, which make the readers feel that they're there, in the middle of nature. 

Both the pictures and the words are meant to create emotions of fear or courage, dreaming, sadness, hope, or love - emotions that both the animals felt in front of the lens and the photographer behind the camera.

"To think that animals have no emotions is like thinking we are alone on Earth. After spending so much time with them, I'm convinced that they feel the same as we do, even if their cheeks don't blush and their hands don't shake, even if they don't have wrinkles to frown or voices to say 'I miss you.' I've put my soul into this album, and I hope that its readers feel it too and that I manage to bring them one step closer to nature and make them love it as it deserves," Rareș Beșliu said.

Emotions can be ordered from the author's website and Humanitas bookstores.

Rareș Beșliu is documenting nature and wildlife beyond the Arctic Circle through a series of northern expeditions to Svalbard, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

Besides Romania, he also traveled to several other places for his projects, including Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Scotland, Cuba, Cyprus, Canada, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rares Besliu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Environment

Emotions: Romanian wildlife photographer Rareș Beșliu launches 300-page photobook

13 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian wildlife photographer Rareș Beșliu released a new photobook dedicated to species from all over the world, from the birds of the Danube Delta and the bears of the Carpathians to the puffins of the Faroes, the flamingos of Cuba, the squirrels of Canada, and the polar bears of the North Pole. Titled Emoții/Emotions, the 300-page book includes 151 photographs taken in the past four years.

Most of the images are accompanied by bilingual texts (Romanian and English), stories from memories or imagination, legends, poems or songs, which make the readers feel that they're there, in the middle of nature. 

Both the pictures and the words are meant to create emotions of fear or courage, dreaming, sadness, hope, or love - emotions that both the animals felt in front of the lens and the photographer behind the camera.

"To think that animals have no emotions is like thinking we are alone on Earth. After spending so much time with them, I'm convinced that they feel the same as we do, even if their cheeks don't blush and their hands don't shake, even if they don't have wrinkles to frown or voices to say 'I miss you.' I've put my soul into this album, and I hope that its readers feel it too and that I manage to bring them one step closer to nature and make them love it as it deserves," Rareș Beșliu said.

Emotions can be ordered from the author's website and Humanitas bookstores.

Rareș Beșliu is documenting nature and wildlife beyond the Arctic Circle through a series of northern expeditions to Svalbard, Greenland, and the Canadian Arctic Archipelago.

Besides Romania, he also traveled to several other places for his projects, including Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Scotland, Cuba, Cyprus, Canada, Italy, and the Czech Republic.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rares Besliu)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm