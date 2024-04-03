Romanian universities establish National School for Nuclear Energy to train specialists

Twelve Romanian universities have partnered and established the National School for Nuclear Energy to train specialists in the field.

The universities that have partnered to set tup the new school are the Bucharest Polytechnic, the University of Bucharest, the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" Police Academy, and the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy, all in Bucharest, along with universities from Iași, Constanța, Timișoara, Târgoviște, Craiova, Petroșani, and the Babeș-Bolyai University and the Technical University from Cluj-Napoca.

The initiative is considered a "strategic move to support the medium and long-term specialized human resources in various fields necessary for the operation and development of Romania's integrated nuclear energy infrastructure,” according to the press release cited by News.ro.

"The launch of the National School for Nuclear Energy association represents a defining moment not just for nuclear education in Romania, but also for the entire nuclear industry. Through this initiative, we ensure that we will have a constant flow of well-prepared young specialists to support the innovations and ambitious projects of Nuclearelectrica. It is essential to focus not only on developing technical skills but also on a deep understanding of the importance of nuclear energy for a sustainable future," stated the honorary president of ROMATOM and the Board of Directors of Nuclearelectrica, Teodor Chirica.

The specialists coming out of the new school will be essential to any nuclear project, including in areas regarding safety and security.

During the first official visit to the site at Doicești, where Romania's first small modular reactor (SMR) based power plant is being built, the US Embassy in Romania launched a message of support for the development of civilian nuclear projects in Romania.

"The strategy to expand nuclear capacities and the investment projects of SN Nuclearelectrica SA, both large-capacity reactors and small modular reactors, by the beginning of 2030, involves the formation of a new generation of specialists in nuclear energy. We need to continue to train experts in CANDU technology, but also to develop programs for SMR technology," stated the general director of SN Nuclearelectrica SA, Cosmin Ghiţă.

A center that trains operators in SMR technology currently operates within the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.

(Photo source: Nataliia Mysik/Dreamstime.com)