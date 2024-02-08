eJobs survey: Most employers in Romania plan to hire new staff in 2024

Most employers (81%) that took part in the most recent survey carried out by eJobs.ro stated that they plan to hire new staff in 2024, and 65% have already started the process. 10% don’t have a clear recruitment strategy yet, while 9% said they made no plans in this sense.

Almost half (47.1%) of respondents said most of the positions they will have to fill in 2024 will be from the entry-level segment, and 48.2% will need specialists. 4.7% do not know yet from which category they will recruit.

Asked if they have budgeted salary increases for this year, 26.7% answered yes, while 19.8% said they would be granted, but only to specific employees they want to keep. Almost 15% have wage hikes in the plan, but not earlier than the second half of the year, and 6.9% will increase salaries only if there is a favorable economic context.

“We are talking about wage increases that, for the most part, will not exceed 10%. 35.2% of employers surveyed said they planned raises between 5% and 10%, 11.4% between 10% and 20%, 8% will give raises of less than 5%, and 4.5% said they would update them to match the inflation,” said Ana Călugăru, Head of Communications at online recruitment platform eJobs.ro.

According to her, 18.2% of respondents also stated that each manager will decide for each employee individually, depending on performance, and 22.7% have yet to decide if they will increase salaries this year.

For 2024, specialists seem to be the candidate category that will find a job the easiest, with more than a third of employers participating in the survey indicating this answer. Meanwhile, 23.2% mentioned young people without experience, and 21.2% skilled workers. At the same time, 10.1% think that IT professionals will continue to be the easiest to get hired.

“We have already seen for more than a year that the number of remote jobs is decreasing, and employers prefer to post mainly jobs that require presence in the office, so that, for this year, 55.6% of respondents said that in 2024, work will be done from the office. 40.4% opted for the hybrid model, and 4% from home,” Ana Călugăru said.

From the beginning of the year until now, 32,000 jobs have been posted on eJobs.ro. Of these, 1,400 were remote.

The survey was conducted in January among 170 companies.

