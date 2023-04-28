Romanian student teams in robotics win six awards at First Tech Challenge World Championship

Romanian students met the best robotics teams from all over the world between April 19 and 22 during the "First Tech Challenge" World Championship held in the United States, managing to win six awards.

The teams from Romania had already established themselves as noteworthy thanks to last year’s performance, when the Delta Force team from Arad brought home the top prize, winning the World Championship.

This year, 190 teams from all corners of the world competed for prizes.

Three teams of students who qualified following the national stage of the BRD FIRST Tech Challenge 2023, organized by the National through Education Association, as well as a team that qualified following the FTC championship in India, represented Romania at the FIRST World Championship in Houston, USA. They returned home with no less than six awards, according to the press release.

The four teams are from Bucharest, Ploiesti, Iasi, and Pitesti, alongside the 4 Dean's List finalists from Ploiesti, Hunedoara, Focsani, and Buzau.

The Ro2D2 team (Jemison division) from Ploiesti won the Motivate award, while the Peppers team (Franklin division) from Iasi won the 2nd place Motivate award. The TehnoZ team (Ochoa division) from Pitesti received the 3rd place Design award. The same team received the Finalist Alliance 1st Pick award. Finally, the Autovortex team (Edison division) from Bucharest got the 3rd place Control award and the Finalist Alliance 1st Pick prize.

"The World Championship was the culmination moment for all robotics-involved students from all corners of the world. Our children fought with the best robotics teams in the world and once again made us proud to be Romanians. They climbed the World Championship podium and returned home with 6 prizes! I am very proud of them!" says Dana Razboiu, founder of the National Through Education Association.

The non-profit association Nație Prin Educație (Nation Through Education), in partnership with BRD Groupe Societe Generale, opened new paths in robotics in Romania. It started in 2016, through the "FIRST Tech Challenge," within the largest STEM education program through robotics for high school students in the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)