Romanian students take home four medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

Four students from Romania have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad, which took place from July 16 to July 25 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The four students who participated in the Olympiad are as follows: Ristache Vlad Gabriel, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - gold medal; Rascarachi Luca-Mihai, International Theoretical High School of Computer Science, Bucharest - silver medal; Diaconescu Vlad, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - silver medal; Sindreştean Darius Alexandru, National College "Dragoş Vodă," Sighetu Marmaţiei - bronze medal.

"The Ministry of Education congratulates and thanks everyone who made this achievement possible!" said the ministry on its official Facebook page.

The coordinating teachers were Andruh Marius, a university professor at the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, and Matache Mihaela, an associate university professor at the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Bucharest. The observing teacher was Daniela Elisabeta Bogdan, from the National College "Sfântul Sava," Bucharest.

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei Romania on Facebook)