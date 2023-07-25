Education

Romanian students take home four medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four students from Romania have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad, which took place from July 16 to July 25 in Zurich, Switzerland. 

The four students who participated in the Olympiad are as follows: Ristache Vlad Gabriel, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - gold medal; Rascarachi Luca-Mihai, International Theoretical High School of Computer Science, Bucharest - silver medal; Diaconescu Vlad, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - silver medal; Sindreştean Darius Alexandru, National College "Dragoş Vodă," Sighetu Marmaţiei - bronze medal. 

"The Ministry of Education congratulates and thanks everyone who made this achievement possible!" said the ministry on its official Facebook page.

The coordinating teachers were Andruh Marius, a university professor at the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, and Matache Mihaela, an associate university professor at the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Bucharest. The observing teacher was Daniela Elisabeta Bogdan, from the National College "Sfântul Sava," Bucharest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei Romania on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Education

Romanian students take home four medals at International Chemistry Olympiad

25 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Four students from Romania have won gold, silver, and bronze medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad, which took place from July 16 to July 25 in Zurich, Switzerland. 

The four students who participated in the Olympiad are as follows: Ristache Vlad Gabriel, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - gold medal; Rascarachi Luca-Mihai, International Theoretical High School of Computer Science, Bucharest - silver medal; Diaconescu Vlad, National College of Computer Science "Tudor Vianu," Bucharest - silver medal; Sindreştean Darius Alexandru, National College "Dragoş Vodă," Sighetu Marmaţiei - bronze medal. 

"The Ministry of Education congratulates and thanks everyone who made this achievement possible!" said the ministry on its official Facebook page.

The coordinating teachers were Andruh Marius, a university professor at the Romanian Academy in Bucharest, and Matache Mihaela, an associate university professor at the Faculty of Chemistry of the University of Bucharest. The observing teacher was Daniela Elisabeta Bogdan, from the National College "Sfântul Sava," Bucharest.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Educatiei Romania on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea