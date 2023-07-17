Romania ranks third worldwide at International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo

After making history at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan, Romanian students have again scored exceptional results at an international competition. This time, they grabbed three gold and two silver medals at the International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) in Tokyo, taking first place in Europe and third worldwide.

"After mathematics, Romania also writes history at the International Physics Olympiad held in Tokyo, Japan, between July 10-17, with 398 participants from 84 countries - first place among countries in Europe and third place in the world after China and Korea, which came in first, and the United States of America, which took the second position," the Romanian Ministry of Education announced.

Momoiu Alexandru, an 11th grader at the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics, won a gold medal and ended the competition in the seventh position in the general ranking.

The other two gold medals were claimed by Oros Vlad Ștefan from the "Grigore Moisil" Theoretical High School in Timișoara and Dragomir Darius Andrei, a student at the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics.

Meanwhile, Mirică Ioan Alexandru and Tudose Rareș Felix, both from the Bucharest International Theoretical High School of Informatics, grabbed the two silver medals.

Earlier this month, Romanian students took first place in Europe and fourth worldwide at the International Mathematical Olympiad in Chiba, Japan.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educatiei)