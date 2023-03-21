Romanian state ponders selling minority stakes in Enel’s local companies

The Romanian state has the right to sell its minority participants in two of the companies owned by Enel in Romania (Enel Energie Muntenia and E-Distribuție Muntenia) along with the sale negotiated by the Italian group for their assets with the Greek company PPC.

The sale can be exercised by the Romanian state under the same terms as those negotiated by Enel.

The decision on whether or not to exercise this right will be taken, in the end, by the Government, according to officials quoted by Profit.ro.

The Romanian state, through a wholly-owned company (SAPE), owns 10% of the shares of Enel Energie Muntenia and E-Distribuție Muntenia.

On March 9, it was announced the signing of the agreement by which PPC is to buy the stakes of Enel SpA in Enel Green Power Romania, Enel X, Enel Energie Muntenia, E-Distribuție Muntenia, E-Distribuție Banat, E-Distribuție Dobrogea and Enel Energie.

(Photo source: Moruzx/Dreamstime.com)