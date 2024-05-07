Romanian technology start-up theCoRD.ai plans to expand globally this year

The Romanian technology start-up theCoRD.ai, which has developed an AI solution to optimize online meetings, recently unveiled plans to expand globally to 10 countries this year.

The expansion follows the company’s participation in Running Remote, which took place from April 22 to 24 in Lisbon, the European innovation capital. “We officially launched theCoRD globally at this year's edition of Running Remote, the premier event dedicated to #futureofwork. We estimate that by the end of 2024, theCoRD, the world's first AI-based team coaching solution, will be used by companies in over 10 countries,” the company stated, cited by Economedia.

theCoRD is a team coaching solution aimed at improving remote work and optimizing online meetings. It seeks to change the way distributed teams collaborate during online meetings by identifying patterns in team dynamics and offering personalized coaching recommendations.

“Adopting artificial intelligence is not just about using new technologies but also about improving human interactions in hybrid, remote, and distributed work environments. The future isn’t just about distributed, remote, or hybrid models but also about creating ecosystems that support productivity, efficiency, collaboration, and team connectivity. Our team's participation in Running Remote, the leading platform for distributed teams, was another essential step in expanding theCoRD globally. At Running Remote, we officially became a global player,” the company said.

theCoRD (the Coaching Results Driven AI) analyzes employees' conversational patterns during online team meetings using a machine learning algorithm and later provides personalized coaching recommendations to help employees be more productive and have shorter, more efficient meetings. Its innovative features include analyzing team meeting dynamics, recognizing behavioral patterns in meetings, and assessing managerial skills.

Based on these indicators, theCoRD offers concrete solutions on how each team's members can interact and collaborate. theCoRD was developed over a year by a team of over 20 specialists, including team coaching professionals, AI and machine learning researchers, and software developers. A partner in product development is the Natural Language Technologies Research Center, part of the Mathematics and Computer Science Faculty at the University of Bucharest.

The technology used involved training the AI and ML models based on more than 3,000 online team meetings.

The investment value reached EUR 300,000, with EUR 121,000 provided through a grant from Innovation Norway, the Norwegian government's primary tool for innovation and the development of Norwegian businesses and industry. The grant was obtained through the EEA Grants Norway 2014-2021 program, as part of the SME Growth Programme Romania.

theCoRD is aimed at small and medium-sized companies, primarily in dynamic industries like IT&C and MarCom (Marketing & Communication), as these are the sectors that have recruited the most remote employees.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: thecord.ai)