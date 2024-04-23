Romanian and South Korean presidents discuss boosting bilateral cooperation

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis met with South Korea’s leader Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday, April 23, during an official visit to Seoul. Discussions focused on expanding the two countries’ bilateral cooperation, including in the defense sector.

“Substantive discussions with president Yoon Suk Yeol, on the occasion of my official visit to the Republic of Korea. We are determined to expand the bilateral cooperation, based on a solid Strategic Partnership, and to deepen our ties to tackle current challenges,” Klaus Iohannis wrote on X.

In a press conference, the Romanian president also said that the Republic of Korea is a strategic partner of Romania in the Asia-Pacific region but also a close friend. “We intend to advance defense cooperation, including from the perspective of finalizing the European Union - Republic of Korea Security Partnership negotiations,” he said, quoted by Digi24.

Also on Tuesday, Romania’s defense minister Angel Tîlvăr said that an agreement was signed between the governments of Romania and South Korea regarding cooperation in the field of defense, which is the first such document concluded between the two countries.

“Today, in Seoul, together with my Korean counterpart, Shin Won-sik, I signed the agreement between the government of Romania and the government of the Republic of Korea regarding cooperation in the field of defense, the first document of this kind concluded between the two countries,” minister Tîlvăr announced on Facebook.

“I think there are a variety of fields and projects of interest for Romania and the Republic of Korea, especially in terms of technology transfer and adapting our armies to the challenges of the future,” he added.

The minister further said that the agreement on cooperation in the military field represents an important step in the development of bilateral relations, opening new opportunities for collaboration in areas such as military education, joint training of personnel, military medicine, research and development, and the defense industry.

Romania’s president, Klaus Iohannis, and several members of the government are on an official visit to South Korea from April 22 to 24.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)