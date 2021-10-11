Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Romanian song of the week: Spike - Zeu

11 October 2021
The official video of this new song by Romanian rapper Spike (Paul Maracine) has just hit Youtube and it's very popular. The song, called Zeu (God), is a musical satire that mocks the materialism promoted by some local artists in their music videos, which are usually among the top trending on YouTube.

The song's punchline is: Banii vin, banii pleaca. Du-te, ia-ti o guma, ia-ti o geaca! (Money comes, money goes. Go buy yourself a gum or a jacket). The lyrics are well crafted, funny and easy to remember. However, you will need to be familiar with the subtleties of the Romanian language to get the most from them.

Musical satire is not new for Spike. His previous hit - Manele - launched two years ago is also very popular, with over 35 million views on YouTube. Will Zeu top that? We'll see. In the meantime, enjoy the two songs and decide for yourself which one is best.

Spike - Zeu

Spike - Manele

 editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Spike's Facebook page)

1

