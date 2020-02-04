Romania Insider
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine
02 April 2020
Smiley, one of the most popular Romanian artists, and hip-hop singer Cabron have launched a new song dedicated to the heroes who are in the frontline in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic these days.

The song, called Who Saves the Heroes? (Cine-I salveaza pe eroi?), is an invitation to respect and unconditional love.

“It is the best time for people to become aware that they are interconnected, that the action of each person counts and determines the good or poor condition of the others. People must respect, love, give, help without expecting something in return, because everyone, at different stages in his life, is a mortal and a hero to those around,” Smiley said.

“This song is not just a tribute to the people who are working for us in these times when most of them stay home, it is for all the people who have done something important for someone in the right place, at the right time,” added Cabron.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Smiley Facebook page)

Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley launches musical tribute to heroes in #FrontLine

02 April 2020
02 April 2020
Smiley, one of the most popular Romanian artists, and hip-hop singer Cabron have launched a new song dedicated to the heroes who are in the frontline in the fight against the new coronavirus pandemic these days.

The song, called Who Saves the Heroes? (Cine-I salveaza pe eroi?), is an invitation to respect and unconditional love.

“It is the best time for people to become aware that they are interconnected, that the action of each person counts and determines the good or poor condition of the others. People must respect, love, give, help without expecting something in return, because everyone, at different stages in his life, is a mortal and a hero to those around,” Smiley said.

“This song is not just a tribute to the people who are working for us in these times when most of them stay home, it is for all the people who have done something important for someone in the right place, at the right time,” added Cabron.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Smiley Facebook page)

Music
