Romanian song of the day: Delia – Bella Ciao (Tribute to La Casa de Papel)

Romanian singer Delia has dressed up as the robbers from the high-rated Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) and shot a video in Bucharest’s Old Town singing Bella Ciao, an Italian folk song that was adopted as an anthem of the anti-fascist resistance, which is also sung by the main characters of the Netflix series.

Delia is one of the most popular singers in Romania, with about 2.2 million followers on Facebook and a similar number of followers on Instagram. She launched the Bella Ciao video on July 19, the day when the season 3 of La Casa de Papel was also released.

La Casa de Papel is one of the most watched series on Netflix. Created by Alex Pina, the Spanish heist television series follows The Professor and his group of robbers who manage to pull off a perfect heist at the Royal Mint of Spain and take home EUR 2.4 billion. In Season 3, which was released on July 19, the robbers try something even more difficult, targeting the Bank of Spain.

(Photo: screenshot from video)