Romanian entrepreneur launches global software trading platform

Code.Host, the startup founded by the Romanian entrepreneur of Tatar ethnicity Harun Rașid, launched a global B2B marketplace dedicated exclusively to the sale and purchase of software. On this platform, software providers can list their products and set rules of sale and use for buyers.

To support the international development and marketing of this product, Harun Rașid is in advanced discussions with major players in the IT field in Romania to finance the platform.

“I have invested about a year of work and several hundred thousand euros into this project, and this endeavor aims to raise global awareness of Code.Host and how our marketplace unites, supports, and helps the development and implementation of customizable software by building a safe community and a market that is easy to apply in any field,” said Rașid, founder of Code.Host.

He further explained: “Our platform facilitates transactions between software developers or owners who do not have dedicated sales departments and companies seeking usage rights for business development or resale under a new brand.”

Users of the Code.Host platform will be able to select the countries where the software can be used, the types of business, and how it can be used, and the payments can be made either in full or in leasing.

“We will always need funding, especially in the startup phase we are in now, but we are already in advanced discussions with the biggest IT players in Romania,” Harun Rașid stated, adding that early bird registrations have been opened on the platform.

Harun Rașid founded several startups, including a software development agency. Previously, he co-founded Activaire, one of the leading music broadcasting rights companies in the United States, with over 100 corporate clients worldwide.

