Fri, 07/03/2020
Romanian short film selected for Cannes' Cinéfondation
03 July 2020
Contraindicatii (Contraindications), the short film directed by Romanian Lucia Chicos, a student at the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest, was selected in the Cinéfondation section of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cinéfondation Selection showcases short films produced by film students from around the world. 

The 2020 selection features 17 films (13 narrative films and four animated films) selected from among the 1,952 works submitted by participating film schools, the festival's organizers announced. Israel, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Hungary, Romania, India, Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, France, Poland, Portugal, Germany, and Slovenia are represented in this year's selection. 

The screening of the Cinéfondation Selection, which culminates in the Jury awarding Prizes, will take place next autumn at the Palais des festivals in Cannes. This edition is dedicated to the memory of David Kessler (1959-2020), who supported and cherished the Cinéfondation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Festival-cannes.com)

Contraindicatii (Contraindications), the short film directed by Romanian Lucia Chicos, a student at the National University of Theatre and Film "I.L. Caragiale" in Bucharest, was selected in the Cinéfondation section of the Cannes Film Festival.

The Cinéfondation Selection showcases short films produced by film students from around the world. 

The 2020 selection features 17 films (13 narrative films and four animated films) selected from among the 1,952 works submitted by participating film schools, the festival's organizers announced. Israel, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Hungary, Romania, India, Switzerland, the United States, South Korea, France, Poland, Portugal, Germany, and Slovenia are represented in this year's selection. 

The screening of the Cinéfondation Selection, which culminates in the Jury awarding Prizes, will take place next autumn at the Palais des festivals in Cannes. This edition is dedicated to the memory of David Kessler (1959-2020), who supported and cherished the Cinéfondation.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Festival-cannes.com)

