Romanian courier firm Sameday expands in Bulgaria

14 October 2022
Sameday, one of the leading players in Romania’s courier market, is going tol exceed the threshold of 4,000 active easybox lockers in Romania, Hungary and Bulgaria.

Easybox, the self-service delivery solution developed by Sameday, is the first service that the courier company is testing in the Bulgarian market starting in November this year. Thus, the Romanian operator continues the process of internationalization and exports to Bulgaria the know-how built in Romania and tested in Hungary.

The company has invested in renting and automating a local logistics centre in Sofia and aims to end the financial year with 250 active easyboxes in Bulgaria, Wall-street.ro reported.

In order to expand the easybox network, the Romanian courier company has already concluded partnerships with the main retailers in Bulgaria, which will host the Sameday delivery machines.

The company aims to maintain the easybox promise of creating a perfect delivery experience characterized by flexibility, control over time, predictability and comfort. Thus, the Romanian company specializing in e-commerce deliveries is building the most relevant network of lockers in the region and aims to improve the customer experience in the three countries where it operates.

The easybox network has 3,500 units in Romania. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)

