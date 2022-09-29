Cargus launches network of lockers in Romania and announces EUR 40 mln investment plans

Cargus said it would launch its own network of parcel lockers in Romania, with the first 300 planned for Bucharest this month. Moreover, the leading courier company plans to invest an estimated EUR 40 million in the following two and a half years in extending the network to other major cities, the infrastructure, and user experience tools.

“This month, Cargus will place 300 parcel lockers in Bucharest, as the first step of its plan to invest in the out-of-home delivery solution, SHIP & GO, with important benefits for online shops and consumers,” the company said.

The parcel lockers are installed in easy-to-reach locations such as retail networks, gas stations, and residential areas. They are produced by SwipBox, an international supplier of automated parcel machines (APM) solutions with a presence in over 60 countries.

“It is mandatory to take a step forward and adapt to the market’s new reality and demand – efficient, easy to use and sustainable way to deliver products. The launch of Cargus’ lockers represents an important milestone in our development strategy - they complete our national out-of-home network and offer an innovative solution to e-commerce businesses, local and international, and their customers. The next years will be a paradigm shift for Cargus and, I believe, for the entire courier market,” said Olivier Van Houtte, CEO of Cargus.

The lockers can be accessed contactless with the Cargus Mobile app. They are open 24/7, fit a wide range of products (the compartments have different sizes), and allow shoppers a two-day pick-up period.

The company said it would keep extending its proximity delivery network. At the end of this year, Cargus plans to reach around 3,000 SHIP & GO points (pick up, drop off/PUDO and lockers), thus covering over 700 localities in Romania. The estimated volume of deliveries for the SHIP & GO network is 40,000 parcels/day, representing 20% of the total parcels delivered by the company.

The Cargus logistics network currently has five regional hubs. This year, the company opened a new warehouse in the CTPark Bucharest logistics space in Bucharest-Ilfov. The modern warehouse has around 11,000 sqm and doubles the operating capacity of the one in Măgurele. The new facility will help the courier to prepare for November – December, the peak season in e-commerce sales.

Cargus has over 5,000 employees and collaborators, five national sorting centers, 51 operational centers, and a team of over 2,500 couriers performing over 50 million deliveries annually.

At the beginning of 2019, Cargus was taken over by Mid Europa Partners Investment Fund, one of the most active investors in Romania. The courier company saw a 20% increase in sales volume in 2020.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cargus)