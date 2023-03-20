Romanian president visits Masdar City in the UAE

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis visited Masdar City on Sunday, March 19, as part of his ongoing trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Located near Abu Dhabi, the city is focused on ensuring high sustainability as an urban development project.

Three Romanian ministers also joined president Iohannis in his visit to Masdar City, namely energy minister Virgil Popescu, research minister Sebastian Burduja, and education minister Ligia Deca.

The visit took place amid "the signing of memorandums of understanding between Romania and the United Arab Emirates in the fields of energy, education and, respectively, the green and digital transition," the Romanian Presidential Administration said in the press release.

The Romanian delegation's tour was centered on Masdar City's outdoor campus and laboratory area, a testing ground for sustainable transportation and urban architecture. They were presented with solutions for transport and sustainable urban architecture, cooling and urban ventilation, energy generation in buildings, as well as optimal use of natural light in research and education units.

"Considering the growing urbanization in Romania, similar to other European countries, effective decarbonization of cities plays an important role in limiting the effects of climate change," the Romanian Presidency said.

"The technologies and solutions tested in Masdar City can inspire projects in other cities, including cities in Romania, which are increasingly interested in sustainability. Romanian researchers affiliated with the research institutes in Masdar City also contribute to the development of these solutions," it added.

In addition to cooperation at the governmental level or in terms of research and innovation, president Iohannis also highlighted the interest in developing joint projects between Romanian and UAE companies, including those involved in the Masdar City concept. These projects aim to accelerate the use and transport of low-carbon energy in Romania.

According to the same source, Romania and the UAE will continue to take steps to support each other in the green and digital transition on several levels, including by learning from the experience gained in the development of projects and concepts, such as Masdar City.

Klaus Iohannis also met with UAE's president, His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Monday, March 20.

"Romania and the United Arab Emirates are partners committed to further deepening & diversifying bilateral ties. Our shared priorities: energy & green transition, food security, climate change, infrastructure, education & civil emergencies," the Romanian leader said in a Twitter post.

Klaus Iohannis' visit to the UAE ends on Tuesday, March 21.

