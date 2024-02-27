Politics

Romanian president: With Sweden in NATO we will enhance defence and deterrence on the Eastern Flank

27 February 2024

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Monday, February 26, that Sweden joining NATO would enhance defence and deterrence on the Eastern Flank. His statement came after Hungary's parliament approved Sweden's bid to join the military alliance. 

"Today conditions are set to welcome Sweden in the NATO family. Its contribution to the Euro-Atlantic security is substantial. With Sweden in NATO we will enhance defence and deterrence on the Eastern Flank and continue our strong support for Ukraine. Together we are stronger," president Iohannis said in a post on X.

Sweden applied to join NATO roughly two years ago, in May 2022, after Russia invaded Ukraine. Of the 194 members of the Hungarian parliament who voted, just six rejected Sweden's accession, according to CNN.

"Today is a historic day. The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favour of Swedish accession to NATO. Sweden stands ready to shoulder its responsibility for Euro-Atlantic security," Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson said on X after the vote.

Last year, Finland became the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, adding some 1,300 km to the Alliance's frontier with Russia.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

1

