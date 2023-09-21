Politics

Romanian president on suing Austria: the option "has to be carefully assessed"

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The possibility of suing Austria if it again opposes Romania's accession to Schengen "must be very carefully assessed," president Klaus Iohannis said on September 20 after prime minister Marcel Ciolacu mentioned such an option.

"This approach must be very well analyzed and, if a solution is possible in this way, then we will certainly know what this possibility is," the head of state said in a statement to Romanian journalists, Economica.net reported.

The president's statement doesn't bring more clarity regarding the steps Romania will take but indicates that the Schengen topic is climbing up on the public agenda.

This month, PM Ciolacu pointed to Austria's ban on Romania's Schengen membership in a meeting with representatives of OMV, who arrived in Bucharest to advocate for amendments to the Offshore Law.

"It is not the right time to talk about this issue," Ciolacu said, echoing a similar statement of his Austrian peer on Schengen's enlargement.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romanian president on suing Austria: the option "has to be carefully assessed"

21 September 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The possibility of suing Austria if it again opposes Romania's accession to Schengen "must be very carefully assessed," president Klaus Iohannis said on September 20 after prime minister Marcel Ciolacu mentioned such an option.

"This approach must be very well analyzed and, if a solution is possible in this way, then we will certainly know what this possibility is," the head of state said in a statement to Romanian journalists, Economica.net reported.

The president's statement doesn't bring more clarity regarding the steps Romania will take but indicates that the Schengen topic is climbing up on the public agenda.

This month, PM Ciolacu pointed to Austria's ban on Romania's Schengen membership in a meeting with representatives of OMV, who arrived in Bucharest to advocate for amendments to the Offshore Law.

"It is not the right time to talk about this issue," Ciolacu said, echoing a similar statement of his Austrian peer on Schengen's enlargement.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline
27 August 2023
Society
Update: Two dead and 57 injured after massive blasts at LPG fuel station in Romania
23 August 2023
Politics
Austria still opposes Schengen expansion to Romania, Bulgaria