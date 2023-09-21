Romanian president on suing Austria: the option "has to be carefully assessed"

The possibility of suing Austria if it again opposes Romania's accession to Schengen "must be very carefully assessed," president Klaus Iohannis said on September 20 after prime minister Marcel Ciolacu mentioned such an option.

"This approach must be very well analyzed and, if a solution is possible in this way, then we will certainly know what this possibility is," the head of state said in a statement to Romanian journalists, Economica.net reported.

The president's statement doesn't bring more clarity regarding the steps Romania will take but indicates that the Schengen topic is climbing up on the public agenda.

This month, PM Ciolacu pointed to Austria's ban on Romania's Schengen membership in a meeting with representatives of OMV, who arrived in Bucharest to advocate for amendments to the Offshore Law.

"It is not the right time to talk about this issue," Ciolacu said, echoing a similar statement of his Austrian peer on Schengen's enlargement.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)