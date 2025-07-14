Romanian president Nicușor Dan publishes main donors list

Romanian president Nicușor Dan presented the expenses incurred in the electoral campaign and who the main donors were during a press conference on Monday, July 14.

Over the first and second rounds of the presidential elections, Dan's campaign spent over RON 60 million (EUR 12 million), and the biggest individual donors were Măriuca and Florin Talpeș, the founder of Romanian IT security company Bitdefender, with RON 810,000 (EUR 162,000), and Dan Ostahie, also with RON 810,000 (EUR 162,000), the maximum amount allowed by law.

Dan’s campaign received donations in the pre-campaign period as well, but these are not reimbursable according to Romanian regulations.

The money donated during the campaign, however, was paid in full by the state, since Dan exceeded the 3% threshold in terms of votes.

“In the campaign for the presidential elections, the expenses we incurred in the first round were RON 20.5 million (EUR 4.1 million), for which I requested reimbursement from the Electoral Authority. For this, I borrowed RON 20.2 million (EUR 4.04 million) from 111 individuals. Total expenses from the second round were RON 40.5 million (EUR 8.1 million), which was the legal limit, for which I borrowed RON 38.5 million (EUR 7.7 million) from 239 individuals,” Nicușor Dan stated during the press conference.

Across the two rounds, Nicușor Dan also spent over RON 60 million (EUR 12 million).

He also declared the amounts spent and the donations received in the campaign for the 2024 local elections.

“In the pre-campaign for the 2024 local elections, we had donations of RON 1.75 million (EUR 350,000) and expenses of RON 1,600,000 (EUR 320,000), so the difference between the donations we received and the expenses we incurred is RON 145,000 (EUR 29,000),” he said. Among the major donors were Măriuca and Florin Talpeș as well, with EUR 132,000.

He further specified that in the 2024 local election campaign, he spent RON 660,000 (EUR 132,000), the maximum amount allowed by law, for which he borrowed RON 480,000 (EUR 96,000). Nicușor Dan mentioned that the entire amount spent was reimbursed by the Permanent Electoral Authority, after which he repaid the loans received from a bank and three individuals.

The difference between what was received and what was spent will go toward supporting civic causes, according to the president.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)