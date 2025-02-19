Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan says presidential campaign donations reached RON 700,000 in two weeks

19 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said that he had raised RON 700,000 (some EUR 140,000) in just two weeks for his presidential campaign, with donations coming from over 2,000 people.

Dan officially launched his presidential campaign website on February 3, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” At the time, he said the goal was to raise EUR 2 million.

“We launched it exactly two weeks ago, on a Monday, so two weeks and one day, and when I looked yesterday or the day before, we had raised RON 700,000 from over 2,000 people,” the mayor told local news channel Antena 3 on Tuesday, February 18, as reported by News.ro

In response to recent discussions about his outdoor advertising campaign, Nicușor Dan reassured that it complies with current regulations. He emphasized that both political parties and independent candidates are allowed to receive donations and produce campaign materials even outside the official election period.

Romania will hold presidential elections again on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18, after the Constitutional Court canceled last year’s vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal
Politics

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan says presidential campaign donations reached RON 700,000 in two weeks

19 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said that he had raised RON 700,000 (some EUR 140,000) in just two weeks for his presidential campaign, with donations coming from over 2,000 people.

Dan officially launched his presidential campaign website on February 3, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” At the time, he said the goal was to raise EUR 2 million.

“We launched it exactly two weeks ago, on a Monday, so two weeks and one day, and when I looked yesterday or the day before, we had raised RON 700,000 from over 2,000 people,” the mayor told local news channel Antena 3 on Tuesday, February 18, as reported by News.ro

In response to recent discussions about his outdoor advertising campaign, Nicușor Dan reassured that it complies with current regulations. He emphasized that both political parties and independent candidates are allowed to receive donations and produce campaign materials even outside the official election period.

Romania will hold presidential elections again on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18, after the Constitutional Court canceled last year’s vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 February 2025
Politics
Bloomberg: Trump administration pressuring Romania to let Călin Georgescu run for president
19 February 2025
Startup
Romanian startup Bible Chat raises USD 14 mln, becomes fastest-growing faith app worldwide
19 February 2025
Politics
Russia’s Lavrov says Romania and other EU states have territorial claims on Ukraine, despite official denials
19 February 2025
Society
Extreme cold grips Romania as meteorologists issue yellow weather warning
19 February 2025
Life
New ranking lists Romania among best countries for digital nomads
19 February 2025
Living in Romania
Romania stands out for high safety levels in Numbeo's quality of life index
19 February 2025
Politics
PM: OECD accession remains top priority for Romanian government
19 February 2025
Macro
Allianz Trade: Romania faces economic uncertainty amid fiscal and business challenges