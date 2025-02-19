Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan says presidential campaign donations reached RON 700,000 in two weeks

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said that he had raised RON 700,000 (some EUR 140,000) in just two weeks for his presidential campaign, with donations coming from over 2,000 people.

Dan officially launched his presidential campaign website on February 3, inviting supporters to join what he calls “a community-driven campaign.” At the time, he said the goal was to raise EUR 2 million.

“We launched it exactly two weeks ago, on a Monday, so two weeks and one day, and when I looked yesterday or the day before, we had raised RON 700,000 from over 2,000 people,” the mayor told local news channel Antena 3 on Tuesday, February 18, as reported by News.ro.

In response to recent discussions about his outdoor advertising campaign, Nicușor Dan reassured that it complies with current regulations. He emphasized that both political parties and independent candidates are allowed to receive donations and produce campaign materials even outside the official election period.

Romania will hold presidential elections again on May 4, followed by the runoff on May 18, after the Constitutional Court canceled last year’s vote.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Nicusor Dan)