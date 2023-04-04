Romanian President happy with Government's performance, expects no political hurdles

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis stated that he is satisfied with the work of the Government, even if "not all the details have been settled," and he believes that the parties will stay together after the rotation scheduled for the end of May.

"I believe that this rotation is possible and will happen, I do not think that at the moment there exists a viable alternative to this coalition, and all the parties have understood this," Klaus Iohannis said, according to Libertatea.

Otherwise, he said, he will get involved to "guarantee the stability of the country and a normal course of public affairs."

"There is no cause for concern, I do not want to give examples from the nearer or more distant neighbourhood, but we will not have elections after the elections after the elections," the President concluded.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)