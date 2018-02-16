Romanian president sees no reasons to dismiss chief antigraft prosecutor

A group of people with law problems are making desperate efforts to discredit the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) and its leadership, a pathetic attempt, president Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday evening in a press conference.

This was his first reaction to the recent scandal related to DNA prosecutors allegedly fabricating evidence. The DNA chief prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi dismissed the allegations on Wednesday.

Iohannis said that he thought DNA and its management did a very good job and that, at the moment, he saw no reasons to dismiss the DNA chief prosecutor. He expects justice minister Tudorel Toader to come up with an extremely well-argued presentation should he propose Kovesi’s dismissal.

Justice minister Tudorel Toader said yesterday that he would present the report on the evaluation of DNA, DIICOT and public ministry next Thursday both to the Parliament and the press.

