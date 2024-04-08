Romanian president salutes win of "Russia-friendly" presidential candidate in Slovakia

Romania's president Klaus Iohannis, on April 7, congratulated Peter Pellegrini, the winning presidential candidate of the Smer government led by prime minister Robert Fico in Bratislava.

Under other circumstances a routine diplomatic gesture, the salute was assigned particular importance and interpretation by the media in the context of Slovakia (besides Hungary and possibly Turkey) being one of the few countries encouraging Iohannis' candidacy for the top NATO position. Other countries in the region, like Poland, also expressed views in favour of local candidates being given more roles in international organisations.

Analysts have already reacted to the rather unusual array of supporters that back directly or indirectly the candidacy of president Iohannis – initially seen as one of the potentially credible candidates of the Alliance's eastern flank.

"[...] I am looking forward to working together for the benefit of our nations & of the EU, ensuring our security & prosperity," president Iohannis said in his message for Slovakia's president-elected Pellegrini.

Russia-friendly populist Pellegrini is an ally of prime minister Robert Fico and shares the PM's dovish attitude towards Russia, BBC commented.

