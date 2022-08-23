The Romanian Post (Poșta Română) is going through a modernization process that will have it do away with geographical postal codes in favor of personal, digital postal codes.

“We’re working on a personal postal code. Up until now, they were divided geographically based on localities, streets, or neighborhoods, but we think that time has come to make the digital leap and ensure that each person has their own postal code and that a postman carrying a parcel can reach them wherever they are,” Valentin Ștefan, general director of the Romanian Post, told Romania Actualitati.

The 160-year-old organization is in dire need of an update. Back in May, Poșta Română promised to downsize personnel, award the remaining employees with higher wages, and begin a series of investments in technology as part of its reorganization. Earlier this month, the postal services also issued the first NFTs of a Romanian state entity to celebrate its 160th anniversary.

The changes will also see the Post, one of the most inefficient state companies, build a network of “digital mailboxes” that will work as a 24/7 parcel pick-up locker. Such lockers are already used by companies like eMAG or delivery services like Sameday.

(Photo source: Poșta Română)