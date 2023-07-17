Education

Romanian police launch campaign to protect children from cyberbullying

18 July 2023

The General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR) has launched a campaign to prevent cyberbullying, aimed at increasing the online safety of children.

The campaign, which runs from July 1 to August 31, aims to raise awareness of the risks and consequences associated with cyberbullying and the offense of violating privacy. It was launched in the context of the modification and completion of Article 226 of Law 286/2009 on the Penal Code, which criminalizes the disclosure, dissemination, presentation, or transmission in any way of an intimate image of a person without their consent, causing them mental distress or harm to their image.

"The Romanian Police aims to increase the online safety of children through this campaign by informing, educating, and raising awareness about the consequences of cyberbullying and the offense of violating privacy," the IGPR said in a press release, quoted by Argerpres

The campaign implementation activities are carried out nationwide, both in urban and rural areas, by police officers responsible for school safety. They take place in accommodation facilities where camps and excursions are organized, as well as at cultural and sports events, shows, or other outdoor activities.

The IGPR said that interactive activities are organized as part of the campaign, addressing topics related to cyberbullying forms and preventive measures.

At the end of the campaign, each student will complete a feedback questionnaire. The administration of the feedback questionnaire among students aims to measure the level of safety felt by students in the online space, estimate the incidence of cyberbullying they face, assess whether the information presented was understood by children, and evaluate the activities carried out by the police in educational institutions.

The IGPR said that it hopes the campaign will help to raise awareness of the risks of cyberbullying and the offense of violating privacy, and that it will help to protect children from these harmful behaviors.

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Flynt|Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

1

