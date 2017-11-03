Romanian Police to buy 5,600 cars

Romania’s General Police Inspectorate (IGPR) has launched a procedure for the purchase of 5,600 cars, IGPR head Bogdan Despescu said yesterday, reports Profit.ro.

Some 5,500 cars will be for patrol whereas 100 will be for the operative work, he added. The acquisition will replace 30% of the Romanian Police’s car fleet that is over 10 years old.

The local police has acquired over 200 cars from non-reimbursable funds this year and is being in the process of buying another 300 cars. IGPR has also purchased 500 bulletproof and anti-stabbing vests this year and wants to buy another 1,000 vests by the end of the year.

