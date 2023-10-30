Romanian PM pledges support for further development of long-distance trail Via Transilvanica

During a meeting with representatives of the Tasuleasa Social Association last week, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said he is open to finding solutions to further develop the country's long-distance trail Via Transilvanica.

The PM said he backs the idea of a legal framework through which Via Transilvanica is recognized as a pedestrian route of national interest and benefits from support for further development, including by correlating its development plans with the National Tourism Strategy and the National Strategy for Ecotourism Development.

"Via Transilvanica can become a real engine of regeneration and economic development for rural areas that have kept their natural heritage, architecture and traditions intact. It is a model of sustainability in tourism that we can multiply through similar projects in the future," Ciolacu said.

The meeting at Victoria Palace was also attended by the economy and tourism minister Stefan-Radu Oprea, research and innovation minister Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, state secretary Roxana Mînzatu and state councilor Mihaiela Frasineanu. Tasuleasa Social Association president Alin Useriu and Marcel Iures represented the NGO.

Via Transilvanica is a unique project in Romania. It crosses 20 different ethnic and cultural regions and around 400 communities, showcasing 12 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Close to 900 km of the 1,400 km that make up the long-distance trail can now be explored on Google Street View.

At the end of September, Via Transilvanica won the Public Choice Award at this year's European Heritage Awards.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)