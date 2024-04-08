Romanian urban ecology NGO unveils first green pop-up infrastructure module in Bucharest

Pioneering Romanian environmental NGO Green Revolution recently unveiled the first pop-up infrastructure module integrating several services essential to sustainable urban living.

The association, in partnership with Raiffeisen Bank Romania and Mastercard, created the module to tackle several infrastructure problems simultaneously. As such, the pop-up module includes:

BBOX security bicycle parking,

a FANbox for deliveries,

electric vehicle charging stations,

and an SGR and a non-SGR packaging collection device

The 36-square-meter module, which has solar panels incorporated to promote energy efficiency, is located in Sector 3, at the intersection of Unirii Boulevard with Nerva Traian, at the heart of Bucharest. Specifically made for the urban environment, it could be placed anywhere in the city, giving access to sustainable options to people living in the area.

The first of several to be set up in Bucharest, the pop-up module aims to integrate macro concepts into a useful space, smaller in size, easy to use and install. The design is also scalable, and its creators hope to have many more placed in Romania and Europe in the future.

"Bucharest has to achieve decarbonization of transport, waste collection, pollution reduction, and air quality improvement targets imposed by the European Commission. Solutions exist, the only thing needed is to prioritize people in sustainable urban planning. The infrastructure pop-up is an example of such a solution, which we believe will be embraced by the local community. Our goal is to continue developing such projects in Bucharest by the end of the year and, from next year, to expand to other cities in the country," states Raluca Fișer, president of Green Revolution.

It is worth mentioning that the module’s bicycle parking uses a mobile app that operates based on authentication. The parking system was brought over from the Netherlands and is designed to be impact-resistant. The module also provides camera surveillance for increased security. The makers of the module have planned for smaller versions, which will be around 20 square meters.

Present at the launch of the first module, Laura Mihăilă, marketing director at Communication & CX, Raiffeisen Bank Romania, invited other companies to partner with environmental NGOs and take part in their initiatives. She also argued that the modules in question work best when there are more of them.

"By 2050, it is estimated that more than two-thirds of the global population will live in urban areas. With the acceleration of urbanization, significant challenges arise regarding the need to develop equitable, sustainable, and innovative communities," says Ioana Gorgăneanu, vice president, and head of marketing & communications for Southeast Europe at Mastercard.

More pop-ups will be placed in Bucharest neighborhoods in the coming months. The initiative also aims to launch invitations to all sustainable brands and companies to create customized infrastructure pop-ups.

* This article is supported by Green Revolution.