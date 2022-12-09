Romanian national junior football teams learn their opponents for the upcoming EURO qualification campaign

Both Romanian Under-17 and Under-19 national football teams have learned about their upcoming opponents following the draw at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 8.

Helmed by former Viitorul Constanta manager Nicolae Roșca, the U-17 boys (born in/after 2007) will face Norway, France, and Estonia in a competition that will take place anytime between July 1 and November 21, 2023. The best out of four will qualify for the “elite” round to compete against other first and second-placed teams from 12 other groups to secure their places as one of the eight qualified teams for the final tournament.

In the U-19 division, Eduard Rădăslăvescu and co will play the Czech Republic, Finland, and San Marino also between September and November 2023. Their tickets to the final 8 in Northern Ireland will be determined if they place among the best two in the group, and then qualify from the elite round in the spring of 2024.

In the previous edition, the Romanian U-19 team was the winner of their elite round group but fell short against France, Italy, and host team Slovakia in the group stage, thus failing to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia in the summer of 2023.

(Photo source: Romanian Football Federation/Website)