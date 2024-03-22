Romania’s Peleș, National History museums join Philip de László exhibition at Gainsborough's House

The Philip de László: Master of Elegance exhibition opens at the Gainsborough's House Museum in Sudbury, England, on March 23, featuring rarely-seen loans from private and public collections and important works from the Royal Collection. Among them are pieces from Romania's National History Museum and the Peleș National Museum.

The exhibition, curated by the De Laszlo Archive Trust, presents the most impressive and relevant works by Philip de László, one of the most important portrait painters of the first half of the 20th century.

"In 2024, it will be 100 years since Philip de László made the famous portrait of Queen Marie, so the organizers wanted to mark both this moment and the British roots of the sovereign of Romania. Therefore, the exhibition will present the portrait painted in 1924, during the visit of the Royal Family to London, from the collection of the Peleș National Museum, as well as a superb gold bracelet that belonged to Queen Marie, from the collection of the National History Museum of Romania," reads the press release from the National History Museum.

The exhibition will stay open until June 23.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: National Museum of Romanian History)