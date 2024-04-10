Romanian lawmakers vote to ban slot machines in localities with a population under 15,000

The ruling majority in Romania’s Chamber of Deputies tabled on short notice and quickly endorsed a bill under which the slot machines will be banned in localities with a population of under 15,000 residents.

The ruling Social Democratic Party said it is a first step towards regulating the gambling industry, while the opposition party USR claimed that the bill is not sufficient and an attempt to prevent a genuine law that would regulate the industry.

The lawmakers had previously discussed banning advertising promoting gambling and banning the betting shops and slot machines in the central area of the cities.

“The scourge of gambling does not exist only in localities with 15,000 inhabitants. Scams destroy millions of families throughout the country. We voted for this law, but until we adopt the correct solutions, we leave more than half of Romanians unprotected,” USR MP Diana Stoica pointed out, according to News.ro.

The lawmakers of the ruling majority promised that more bills to regulate the gambling industry would follow.

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)