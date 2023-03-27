Romanian independent, radical MP Sosoaca suspected of links with GRU

The Robert Lansing Institute (RLI) think thank claims in an analysis published on March 23 that Romanian MP Diana Șoşoacă (former member of radical party AUR, later expelled from the party) has links with the Russian military secret services and that the latest GRU operation in Romania is the draft law she submitted on the annexation of part of Ukraine's territory. GRU is the previous abbreviation of the foreign military intelligence agency of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

The draft bill was published but not taken seriously by local media.

RLI also says that it is likely that Șoşoacă came to the attention of the Russian secret services as a former member of "the far-right neo-Nazi anti-Semitic pro-Russian" party Alliance for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), from which she was excluded.

MP Sosoaca rejected such accusations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)