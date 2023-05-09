Romanian meat producers allowed to export to US after meeting standards

Romanian producers in the agro-food industry can resume the export of certain meat products to the US after the American authorities noted that the products meet quality standards.

Romanian producers can now export dry-cured sausages and canned pork meat, according to a press release from Romania’s National Sanitary Veterinary Authority (ANSVSA), cited by Economedia.ro.

The final report of the audit mission sent by the American Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), carried out in Romania, concluded that the Romanian system for inspecting meat and meat products is organized in such a way as to provide final control, supervision and the application of the legislation that meet US standards.

ANSVSA must transmit to FSIS the units certified for US exports, which will be posted on the FSIS website. Additionally, ANSVSA will submit for approval to FSIS, before the start of exports, the label and export certificate models, in accordance with USDA-FSIS and APHIS requirements.

(Photo source: Piyapong Thongcharoen | Dreamstime.com)