Romanian mayor caught stealing while out of town for anti-corruption training

A mayor from Vâlcea county was filmed by surveillance cameras while stealing an electric shoe polisher, Stirilekanald.ro reported.

He stole the item from the hotel where he had check in for a course on public acquisitions and combating corruption in institutions, in Băile Felix resort, in Bihor county.

The video footage shows him unplugging the device, taking it and going with it in the hotel’s elevator. The item is estimated at RON 500 (EUR 107).

The mayor said he was going through with a bet and that he made “a bad joke.”

Thieves use explosives to steal ATM from Romanian bank but their plan fails

[email protected]