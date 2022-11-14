The border police of the Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, Transylvania region, caught a 34-year-old Romanian man with two fake driving licenses.

The man, who arrived from Barcelona on November 11, claimed to have spent EUR 250 through a social media ad in exchange for two IDs, one with British insignia and the other with German, after his original license was withheld in Germany.

Shortly after arriving at the border and presenting his documents, the police smelled suspicious about his identity and asked him to present two more IDs with photos, in addition to his passport. Both documents were declared unable to “meet the formal and substantive requirements of an authentic document, being also false.”

“Currently, investigations are being carried out for the crime of falsifying material in official documents, under the coordination of the prosecutors from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Cluj District Court, at the end of which the necessary legal measures will be taken,” the Romanian Border Police says in a statement.

As Romania hopes to enter the Schengen area by the end of this year, efforts of combatting border crimes have been revamped in the past few years.

Earlier this month, the immigration police officers identified 12 men from India and Pakistan, aged between 25 and 44, as illegal migrants in Arad, western Romania. Although they did enter the country legally, as local publication arq.ro reveals, they did not extend their residence permits or leave the country after their expiration.

(Photo source: Cluj Airport website)